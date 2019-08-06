Breaking News

Goa miles celebrates 1 yr, in midst Taxi operators off road

August 6, 2019 Video News 5 Views

As the section of the Local taxi operators continue to remain off the road for the 4 th consecutive day, the App based taxi service Goa Miles celebrated its 1st birthday on Tuesday. Local taxi operators are still adamant to stay off the roads demanding scrapping of Goa Miles App. Even as the Government is making all arrangement to cater the tourist and locals in the state.

Officials of Goa Miles spoke to Goa365. Exclusively that more than 250 plus taxi owner of Goa have joined their hands over the past couple of days.

