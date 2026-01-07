Goa must be reclaimed from corruption and unplanned devpt, says Justice Rebello

NT Reporter Panaji

What Justice Ferdino Rebello had expected to be a modest gathering of around 50 people turned into a large public meeting on Tuesday, as thousands converged in Panaji to support the ‘Bhangarachem Goem’ movement.

The turnout was such that organisers arranged a live screening at Azad Maidan for those who could not be accommodated inside the packed Institute Menezes Braganza hall.

The retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and former Cuncolim MLA launched a direct attack on Sections 17(2) and 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, identifying them as the main sources of corruption and large-scale zoning changes in Goa.

Justice Rebello said crores of rupees from public funds were being spent on advocate fees to defend illegal acts. “You first amend the Act to benefit yourself and then use taxpayer money to bring in outside counsel,” he said.

Admitting he was surprised by the turnout, Justice Rebello said he had initially expected “barely 50 people” and booked a larger hall only after seeing the response. “I have never seen such a crowd. I now realise people were waiting for this movement,” he said, while thanking the media for spreading awareness. He added that “awareness alone is not enough—there is a need for reforms.”

He said a memorandum incorporating the charter would be sent to the Governor, Chief Minister, Prime Minister and the President. He also said a committee would be formed to review suggestions and decide on an action plan, with an emphasis on grassroots organisation.

“We must start structuring our organisation in every taluka, village, and town with involvement of activists, youth, and like-minded people, but not office bearers of political parties,” he said.

He said the movement was not aligned to any political party and welcomed participation from across the political spectrum. “Let me make it clear. I do not aspire to contest any elections,” he said.

Justice Rebello also addressed Goa’s intellectual community and youth, urging them to speak up. Drawing parallels with Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha, he said peaceful protest was a constitutional right. “The Constitution gives the right to protest, and not every protest can result in putting them into jail,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as an MLA in 1971, he said, “I never heard of such corruption levels which exist in the state. Today corruption has become endemic, hence we should cut it out by uniting together.”