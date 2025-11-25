Goa, Norway explore new avenues for collaboration

Panaji: Goa strengthened its international engagement as a high-level Norwegian delegation visited the state for a roundtable hosted by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism to discuss cooperation in technology, tourism, skilling and the creative economy.

The meeting was attended by IT and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte; DITE&C Director Kabir Shirgaonkar; Joint Director Dr Milind Sakhardande; GTDC GM (Marketing) Dr Gavin Dias; Startup and IT Promotion Cell CEO DS Prashant, and Caleb and Judah Ben Fernandez of Kilowatt. The Norwegian delegation comprised NICCI general manager Trond Skundberg; member of the NICCI delegation Christian H Engh; Gjøvikregionen Utvikling advisor Monica Skjellen-Larsen; Smart Farm AS CEO Bjørn Aspøy; Nordic Intent’s Sheraline Rocha; Kilowott’s Aditya Prabhugaonkar; Consstruct’s Yeshtesh Shirodkar, and NICCI Director Prabha.

Khaunte said Goa’s development model integrates technology, creativity and sustainable tourism, supported by initiatives such as the electronic manufacturing cluster, AI skilling programmes and a progressive startup policy. He said Goa is building an ecosystem where innovation and quality of life come together and added that Goans must be the primary beneficiaries of global partnerships.

Engh said Norway, among the world’s most digitised nations, sees Goa as a strategic partner as it looks to India for talent and joint development of scalable solutions. He said Goa’s emphasis on sustainability, clean mobility and climate-conscious tourism aligns with Norway’s priorities and noted aquaculture technology as a promising area for collaboration.

Prashant presented an overview of Goa’s startup ecosystem, highlighting policy support, design-led innovation and opportunities for creative-tech collaboration. Dr Dias outlined Goa’s tourism strategy, showcasing its heritage, biodiversity, wellness, Ayurveda and medical tourism potential, along with investment avenues in hospitality, experiential tourism, adventure services and research partnerships.

The Norwegian delegation identified areas for collaboration including academic partnerships, talent exchange programmes, research engagement, international certification for divers and deeper integration with Norwegian business networks. The interaction reflected Goa’s readiness for global cooperation and growing international interest in its expanding technology and tourism landscape.