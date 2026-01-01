Goa–Norway liaison body proposed to boost IT, tourism partnership

NT Reporter

Officials from the information technology, tourism and startup sectors from Norway and India, along with senior Goan government officials, recently explored collaborations between the two countries, with a proposal emerging for the creation of a locally established liaison

body in Goa.

The meeting between officials of the Goa government’s Department of Information Technology, the Tourism Department, the Norway India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) and the state government’s Startup and IT Promotion Cell was facilitated by Goa-based digital transformation

firm Kilowott.

A key proposal that emerged from the discussions was the creation of a locally established liaison body in Goa to act as a direct link between NICCI and the state. The proposed body is envisioned to support structured collaboration between Norwegian businesses and Goan enterprises, particularly in IT services, digital innovation and tourism development.

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication was represented by Neville Noronha, OSD to the IT Minister. The Department of Tourism was represented by Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Minister for Tourism, and D S Prashant, CEO of the Startup and IT Promotion Cell, along with representatives

of Goa Tourism.

NICCI was represented by its CEO Trond Skundberg and board member Prabha Chandran, along with Caleb Fernandez from Kilowott, which, with its presence across Norway and India, acts as a strategic bridge between the two regions by helping industries and institutions harness technology for sustainable and measurable impact.

Building on this engagement facilitated by Kilowott, NICCI confirmed Goa as the preferred destination for its Business Delegation to India in November 2026, highlighting Goa’s growing reputation as a business-friendly and globally connected destination. NICCI also proposed participation by Goa’s IT and Tourism departments in Business Day activities in Oslo in June 2026.