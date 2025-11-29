Goa police block 507 websites, 767 scam-linked phone numbers

NT Reporter

Panaji

As part of a crackdown on cyber criminals, Goa cyber crime police has initiated 660 takedown requests this year against various online fraud platforms and this includes 507 websites, 151 social media accounts and two malicious mobile applications.

Besides, 767 scam-linked mobile numbers have been successfully blocked in coordination with telecom service providers, said cyber crime Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta.

The police officer said the takedown includes websites and digital platforms involved in fake parcel delivery scams, online investment frauds, sextortion and dating app blackmail networks, impersonation of government authorities (like police/customs), digital arrest scams, fake hotel booking portals targeting

tourists etc.

“The highest number of website takedowns was recorded in May (258 websites), followed by January (78) and June (72). This cyber hygiene is a continued practice taken up with the support of I4C and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Goa police remains committed to proactively disrupting cybercrime infrastructure and ensuring digital safety for citizens, tourists and businesses,” said Gupta.

Urging citizens to report about suspicious websites, phone numbers and messages to Chakshu portal at https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/, he said citizens could also check the suspect numbers at cybercrime.gov.in

and call 1930 for financial frauds or file online complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in.