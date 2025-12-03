Goa Post pushes e-payments of premiums to cut queues

Panaji: The Department of Posts, Goa division, has urged all Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) customers to adopt digital payment options for faster, easier and more secure premium payments.

Officials said digital payment channels offer 24×7 access, help customers avoid long queues, and allow timely deposits without visiting a post office. Data shows more customers now choosing fully digital services.

“All head, sub, and branch post offices in the Goa division are ready to assist customers in registering for digital payment options. Delivery staff and branch postmasters will also help customers open IPPB accounts and set up standing instructions,” the department stated.

Premiums can be paid through any of the five digital modes: IPPB Mobile App, IPPB standing instructions (SI), POSB standing instructions, NACH mandate SI through a bank account, and the PLI/RPLI customer portal.