Goa pushes Southeast Asia outreach with tourism roadshow in Malaysia

Panaji

Strengthening Goa’s presence in the Southeast Asian market, the Tourism Department concluded its roadshow in Kuala

Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said, “Goa is steadily emerging as a global destination driven by innovation, culture, and sustainability. This roadshow in Malaysia allowed us to present the new vibrancy of Goa, shaped by responsible and regenerative tourism. We are committed to building deeper international partnerships that will further enhance Goa’s global positioning and create new opportunities for meaningful travel experiences.”

The Goa delegation was led by Tourism Director Kedar Naik, accompanied by GTDC general manager (marketing) Gavin Dias, along with key officials and industry representatives. The engagement brought together leading tour operators, travel partners, hospitality players from Malaysia, establishing new avenues for collaboration.

The event was attended by First Secretary of the Indian High Commission, Dr Vivekanand; MATTA president Nigel; and Director General of Malaysia Tourism, Datuk Manoharan, further strengthening the significance of this international outreach. Naik said that the response from Malaysian travel trade partners has been extremely encouraging. “Goa today stands for diverse experiences, from entertainment and wellness to luxury and curated cultural programmes. This roadshow gave us a platform to showcase the state’s emerging strengths,” he said.

The roadshow highlighted Goa’s key tourism products, signature festivals, improved air connectivity, expanding hotel infrastructure, and a range of new initiatives that reflect the state’s forward-looking and experience-driven

tourism landscape.