Goa road project proposals worth `7,779 cr submitted to Centre: Kamat

NT Reporter Panaji

Minister for Public Works Digambar Kamat Tuesday said that road projects in Goa worth around Rs 7,779 crore have been submitted to the Union government during his recent visit to Delhi along with PWD officials.

Addressing media after launching an e-sign module for work management under the Public Works

Department (PWD) at the Secretariat, Kamat said most of the submitted proposals are accompanied by detailed project reports (DPRs).

Five proposals related to projects costing Rs 7,076.96 crore have been submitted to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while 12 such proposals costing Rs 102.05 crore have been submitted to the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

A proposal related to four-laning of the Arlem/Eastern Bypass in Margao costing Rs 600 crore has also been submitted, Kamat said.

He said that a discussion was held with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav with regard to the issue of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for various railway crossings.

He said directions were issued by the Union minister to the Railways officials concerned to issue the pending NOCs for the Margao Ring Road at the earliest.

The proposals submitted to Gadkari pertain to the development of national highways in Goa, Kamat said. These include Cuncolim Bypass on National Highway-66 with an estimated cost of Rs 1,938.04 crore, construction of high level New Borim bridge and its approaches with a total cost of Rs 1,235.03 crore, four-laning of Goa/Karnataka border-Mollem section on NH-748 from kilometre 84.100 to kilometre 95.510 in Goa approximately costing Rs 2,297.89 crore and four-laning of Mollem to Khandepar section on NH-748.

The PWD Minister said that the files pertaining to these proposals have already been forwarded to the Union Finance Minister for further action.

Stating that all potholes on the main roads in the state have been cleared, the PWD Minister urged the public to report complaints via his mobile phone and promised resolution within 24 hours.

“Condition of roads can win or lose elections,” he said, stressing the importance of citizen feedback and prompt governance.

Meanwhile, the PWD Minister said that 50% of work on the Porvorim flyover is complete and the remaining work is expected to be completed by December this year.