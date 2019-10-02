Goa sought relief from CRZ rules on grounds of land shortage

Panaji: While making a special case for amendment to CRZ Notification 2011 before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and pave the way for preparing the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), the Goa government has claimed that out of total 3,704 sq km area of the state, just 257 square km area, amounting to 6.8 per cent, is available for development.

State Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said that Goa has a population of 15.60 lakh with 80 lakh tourists visiting the state as projected by the Planning and Statistics department.

Out of the 3,704 square km area, 3,446.5 square km area is notified as no development which includes the eco-sensitive areas, he said.

According to the official document, out of 3,704 sq km area, the area covered under Coastal Regulation Zone would be 400 square km having a straight line of High Tide Line by taking the width of the river or 100 metres as per ground reality would enable the state to have some breathing space as the upfront area of 400 square kms which gets notified as area coming under CRZ would substantially be reduced.

It further stated that this proposition is made as Goa faces space constraint because of various other factors like 72.81 square kms is covered under national highways and other road networks, national parks and wildlife covers an area 1,232.02 square km, mangrove forests cover an area of 41.11 square km, private forests cover an area of 35.42 square km, water bodies cover an area of 211.32 square km, paddy fields and khazan lands cover an area of 383.92 square km, out of which khazan lands admeasure 45.97 square km are mapped by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, salt pans cover an area of 3.2 square kilometres, fish farms/mud flats cover an area of 2.2 square kilometres, orchard zones cover an area of 571.2 square kilometres, natural cover admeasures around 483.92 square km, and cultivable land comes to 101.84 square km.

The Minister also pointed out that clause 1(ii) of the CRZ Notification 2011 has resulted in the HTL moving towards the landward side to such an extent that out of 3,704 square metres of area, just 257 km area is left in the state for development for 15.60 lakh populations.