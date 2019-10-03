Goa struggling to rein in rising fiscal deficit

Shoma Patnaik | NT

Panaji: Goa’s fiscal deficit is increasing indicating that the state is finding it difficult to strike a balance between its total revenue and expenditure, according to a report published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The report reveals a quantum jump in the state’s gross fiscal deficit (GFD) as per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) has risen from 1.5 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.3 per cent in 2018-19. For the current year also, the state’s budgeted fiscal deficit to GSDP is projected to remain high at 5.2 per cent, says the RBI report.

The report says that while most states have consolidated their fiscal position and recorded a combined fiscal deficit of 2.9 per cent during 2018-19, Goa was among the few that bucked the trend.

In all, 10 states registered moderately high fiscal deficit which is above the threshold level of three per cent. And of the 10 states, Goa is in the top three in terms of fiscal slippage. For the current year, the budgeted GFD as per cent of GSDP for the state is 5.2 per cent with the other two worst performing states being Jammu and Kashmir (6.5 per cent) and Manipur (6.6 per cent).

The RBI report on ‘State Finances: A study of Budgets of 2019-20’, was published on September 30. It analyses the financial position of states based on the data revealed in the respective budgets. The report discloses that Goa overcomes its fiscal mismatch primarily through market borrowings, viz state development loans.

Market borrowing as a per cent of the fiscal deficit was as high as 86.9 per cent for the state in 2017-18. The other means by which the state finances its annual deficit is through loans from NABARD, LIC, PF, NCDC, etc.

Information gathered from the report shows the state’s market borrowings (net of repayments) at Rs 1,400 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 1,850 crore in 2018-19. The state has Rs 600 crore of market borrowings coming up for repayment in the current year 2019-20 and has total outstanding balance of Rs 11,010 crore (in borrowing), as per the RBI report.

On the positive side, the state has not cut down on development expenditure on social services and healthcare, says the RBI.

The state’s fiscal imprudence is significant because the RBI has said that the current slowdown in the economy is likely to have implications for tax devolution to states. “The corporate tax and GST rate cuts while are important to boost investment may result in revenue loss for states in 2019-20, if not compensated by states’ own efforts towards revenue mobilisation,” says the report on state finances.

The reports points out that revenue generation is the key to prudent debt management and can act as a circuit breaker during debt spirals. It highlights the need to raise tax buoyancy and exhort all states not to compromise on their social and capital expenditures as it leads to a slowdown in economic activity.