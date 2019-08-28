Goa takes a beating in rural sanitation

Panaji: The state is still lagging behind in rural sanitation as 76.2 per cent of its households have access to toilets, which is lower than the national average of 96.5 per cent.

The annual report of the ministry of drinking water and sanitation for 2018-19 has indicated that Goa is the ‘worst performing state’, followed by Odisha and Telangana, in construction of individual household latrines under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The rural sanitation coverage on October 2, 2014 was 60.59 per cent. However, as on March 31, 2019, the coverage stood at 76.22 per cent. Since the launch of the mission, there has been 15.62 per cent increase in the coverage.

After the launch of the ambitious toilet constructing programme in 2014, the state government assessed the requirements and planned to construct 75,000 single-seater pour flush water seal latrines by 2019 in villages. Of which, the target achieved for the year 2016-17 was only 1008; 1041 toilets in 2015-16; 931 in 2014-15 and 848 latrines in 2013-14.

No toilets were built in 2017-18 and till March 2019 under the initiative.

While the major focus of the mission has been to make villages open defecation free by October 2, 2019 – the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi – only 22 Goan villages have achieved the ODF status. A recent RDA survey on status and requirement of toilets in 191 villages covering 1551 wards has found that there are no toilets in 55,253 households (22 per cent). And to get around the problems, the state government expects to achieve 100 per cent ODF status by installing bio-toilets within next one month.

In North Goa, there are 16 villages which have achieved ODF status. They are Anjuna, Nagoa, Camurlim, Oxel and Siolim in Bardez taluka; Kasarvanem in Pernem taluka and Bandora, Nirancal, Candola, Adcolna, Kundaim, Panchavadi, Shiroda, Telaulim, Cuncoliem and Vagurbem villages in Ponda taluka.

In South Goa, only six villages have achieved the ODF status – Avedem, Cotambi, Adnem in Quepem taluka, and Cana, Gonsua and Sirlim in Salcete taluka.

On the other hand, out of 214 wards in urban areas, only 113 wards have been declared ODF.

At present, 1277 individual toilets are required to be set up with the help of Sulabh International.