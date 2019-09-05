Goa to actually become ODF by November

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The panchayat department hopes to make Goa villages totally open defecation free (ODF) in three months. Around 60 per cent of toilets have been constructed for people having no access to toilet facility in the state.

The department had been pushing to achieve the ODF status to meet the August 31 deadline set by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and took a gram sabha resolution from all the 191 panchayats of self-declaration of achievement of ODF status without actually achieving the target in construction of toilets.

The panchayat department claims that it has provided 338 two-seater community toilets in villages, covering 60 per cent of the total requirement, and 200 more of such toilets will be constructed replacing the temporary mobile toilets. Also, the process to install 19,000 bio-toilets for the identified individual households will be completed in three months, the department said.

Households without toilet or households having insanitary toilets have been authenticated by a survey carried out by rural

development agency (RDA) and each of the households are being given bio-toilets on a subsidy. However, the installation of the bio-toilets that began in August is expected to get completed by the month of November.

The panchayat department has not geo-tagged the location of the sites where the community toilets are being built. Geo-tagging would not only point to the exact location but also weed out duplication of beneficiaries.

Panchayat director Gopal Parsekar told this daily that the department has provided access to toilets by constructing community toilets and erecting mobile toilets, which was a pre-requisite as per the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines to declare ODF status.

“We have constructed 60-70 per cent of the actual requirement of community toilets in the villages and the rest will be completed in three months’ time. We have also sought time from the Centre to geo-tag the toilets. The process to declare the state ODF was not done in a hurry because sufficient time was given to the panchayats to pass a resolution of self-declaration of achievement of ODF status,” he said.

The panchayat department stated that the ODF protocol is being rigorously followed for declaring the villages as ODF and the process of ODF verification started with a gram sabha resolution of self-declaration of achievement of ODF status.

The first verification was carried out by a three-member team that comprised of block development officer and engineers from Goa State Pollution Control Board and Goa Waste Management Corporation to verify if the toilets were actually constructed and put to use.