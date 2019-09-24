Goa to see light to moderate rain till Thursday

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state will witness ‘light to moderate’ rainfall till Thursday due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which is moving southwestwards covering a few parts of

Goa.

The IMD said that there is no effect of the cyclone ‘Hikaa’ on the Goa coast, as the cyclone has moved over northeast and adjoining northwest and central Arabian Sea, and lay centered over about 640 km west-southwest of Veraval in Gujarat.

It is very likely to move westwards and cross Oman coast during the early hours of September 25 as a deep depression.

The cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts is moving southwestwards, and will remain active for the next 48 hours over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Telangana and Goa.

“Due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation, isolated places in Goa will witness rainfall between 2.5mm to 15.5mm till Thursday. We are not expecting heavy rains because monsoon current has become weak so the intensity of rain will be less, and very few places are expected to witness rains till Wednesday. But the sea beyond 75 km will be rough due to the cyclone ‘Hikaa’… We have cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea till the morning of September 25,” IMD-Goa director Dr K V Padgalwar said.

According to the weather bulletin, the sea condition will most likely be very high over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours and high to very rough during the subsequent 12 hours.

The monsoon rain has been 33 per cent above normal in the state. There is no sign of monsoon retreat, the IMD said, adding that the monsoon start withdrawing from September 1 from eastern Rajasthan.

“It’s still raining in parts of northwest India like in Gujarat and eastern Rajasthan. In fact we expect more rains in eastern Rajasthan in the next few days…,” the IMD-Goa director said.