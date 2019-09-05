Goa to seek over Rs 5,000 cr fund from Centre

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa government has put forward a demand before the 15th Finance Commission seeking a fund of Rs 5,589.82 crore for areas like infrastructure and public utilities, tourism infrastructure, panchayat bhavan, strengthening of the statistical system at grassroots level besides underground electrical network cabling in coastal areas, disaster management, alternative modes of power generation and solid waste management.

According to the proposal made to the 15th Finance Commission, the state government has sought Rs 2,004 crore for infrastructure and public utilities including water network connectivity, Rs 50 crore for panchayat bhavan, Rs 330 crore for tourism infrastructure development, tourist safety, beach safety and surveillance system, Rs 35 crore for strengthening of the statistical system at grassroots level, Rs 2,052 crore for underground electrical network cabling in coastal areas, Rs 10.50 crore for disaster management and Rs 1,117.32 crore for climate change, which includes alternative modes of power generation and solid waste management.

A senior official in the state administration told this daily that the state government has sent its proposal for fund requirement to the 15th Finance Commission long back. He further said that the Finance Commission will consider the population of the state and per capita income before deciding on the central share.

Being a small state with only 15 lakh population, Goa faces a difficulty in obtaining maximum funds from the Finance Commission.

The official also said that the state government is expecting the Finance Commission team in Goa by the end of this month. The team will consult the government besides the leader of opposition, industry representative body and others on the required financial assistance from the Centre.