Goa to witness heavy rain for two days

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Meteorological Department (Met) on Saturday continued with the yellow alert for heavy rain in the state for the next two days till Monday.

Widespread rain was witnessed in the state for the last one week with precipitation up to 334 mm, higher than the normal rainfall of 101 mm, during this period.

“The trough that ran between north Maharashtra coast and Kerala coast for the last two days has shifted its direction and currently, the offshore trough persists at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast due to which we can expect an intense spell of rain in the state for the next two days,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist said.

This weather system is likely to bring in very heavy rain of over 110 mm during the next two days across the state.

On Saturday, upto 40 mm of accumulated rain was received by the state. The highest rain was recorded in Pernem (90 mm), followed by Sankhali (70 mm), Ela (Old Goa) and Ponda received 50 mm each, Panaji (40 mm), Mormugao and Dabolim received 30 mm each, and Quepem and Canacona received rain of 20 mm each.

The state has so far received 31 per cent excess rainfall since June 1 and received 3,623.8 mm rain as against 2,767.9 mm normal rainfall it receives.