Goa will demand maximum funds from Centre: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said that the state government will urge the 15th Finance Commission for a maximum share from the Centre on the basis of the mandatory components such as population of the state, per capita income, fiscal deficit and infrastructural projects.

Responding to the issues raised by the Opposition MLAs during the discussion on the Goa Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019, in the state legislative assembly, the Chief Minister said that the government will take opinion from experts and also take all MLAs into confidence before putting the state’s demand before the 15th Finance Commission.

He said that the Commission will visit Goa at the end of this month and added that considering the state economy, the government will press for a maximum share from the Centre.

The state assembly passed the Goa Appropriation Bill, 2019 of Rs 19,548.69 crore out of the consolidated fund of the state of Goa for the financial year 2019-20.

Replying to the queries raised by MLAs, Sawant said that those who have indulged in wrongdoings in the government departments will face the music in the near future.

Earlier, speaking on the Bill, Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte urged the government to press for more fund and special financial package from the 15th Finance Commission for the state in view of mining ban, natural calamities and to carry forward the infrastructural projects.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco urged the government to look into various issues such as preparation of Coastal Zone Management Plan, infrastructural works, jobs and employment and demanded that all those who have been involved in irregularities in the past be put behind bars.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat advised the government to curtail wasteful expenditure and demanded that the government release the financial assistance to medal-winning sportspersons and beneficiaries under various social schemes on time. He also pointed out that the bitumen layer of most of the hot-mixed roads in the state has washed away and added that the government must keep a check on such matters in the future.

The legislative assembly also granted approval for the supplementary demands for grants of Rs 9,761.84 crore for the year 2019-20 to meet the expenditure on certain services.