GoAir adjudged punctual airline for 12 months in row

NT NETWORK

Panaji

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) GoAir – India’s fastest growing airline has emerged as the most punctual airline in August 2019, thereby creating history in the Indian aviation sector. This is the 12th month in a row that GoAir has achieved the distinction of being on top of on-time-performance (OTP) charts. As per the data released yesterday, GoAir registered 85.1% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines in August 2019.

During the month of August 2019, GoAir flew 13.91 lakh passengers with barely 0.85% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.61% for scheduled domestic airlines in the month of Aug 2019. The airline had 0.4 complaint rate per 10,000 passengers in the month August 2019. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said, “Today GoAir has done proud the entire Indian Aviation sector, DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Today GoAir has shown the world that where there is a will, there is a way for

airlines too”.