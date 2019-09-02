Goan cyberbridges, 25 years on….

Frederick Noronha

Sometime in August-September in 1994, and a little before that as well, Goa took a small step into cyberspace. It turned out to be a big leap and went on to have had a huge impact as well. This little-noticed step (in the right direction) helped build people and create networks among scattered diasporic (and local) Goan communities across the globe. The Goanet, founded by a teenager named Herman Carneiro, one of these early initiatives linked to Goa in cyberspace, has significantly shaped our understanding of ourselves.

The impact of all this might one day be realised by historians and other students of Goa.

This year, the torrential monsoons came and went their way. So did the water crisis, with even the State capital – Panjim, Panaji, Pangim or Ponn’je, call it what you will – remaining parched for the better part of a week. Likewise, the first steps of Goa in cyberspace had a quiet anniversary, for we are a people given to forgetting our history. Or not adequately writing it. One might say the only reason we have such a well-archived past is largely because our colonial rulers maintained it for us.

Goanet was one of three initiatives (more about the others later) which young Goan men initiated in different parts of the globe, almost exactly 25 years ago. It was a simple electronic mailing list, which connected people via email. Instead of sending emails to an individual, you sent it to a group as a whole.

This is what made the idea potent. Suddenly, distance and time could be covered at almost no cost. In a matter of seconds (actually, in those days it could take minutes and even hours… one of my email sent to Delhi reached after eight days!), words flew across the globe.

After 17-year-old Herman Carneiro set up the Goanet at the North Eastern University in Boston, others like the engineering librarian of the University College-London, Eddie Fernandes came on board, and so many helped enhance the information flowing through such a network.

In Goa, people like the then NIO (National Institute of Oceanography) scientist Vishwas Chavan were quick to volunteer, and would spend time sharing news from here. In those early days, around 1994-95, newspapers across India, almost every one did not have their own websites. So reaching out to the news was tough.

If this story sounds a bit biased, it’s because it could well be. People like this columnist did play some role for twenty four-and-half of Goanet’s 25 years, and hence being clinical is not easy. More by chance than design, and because one also recognised its importance, some of the information sharing tasks partly fell on oneself. Of course others like the late Joel D’Souza played a long and significant role in getting the news out.

Local newspapers in Goa, including The Navhind Times, were generous when their extracts were shared via cyberspace. The relevant newspapers were being credited, and often links were given back to their websites, thus perhaps boosting traffic to the centres involved in the costly business of news collection.

Today, every second social media site has some form of sharing content, images, discussion, videos and what not. Understandably, the role of the early online networks has got fragmented. Obviously the quarter-century old initiatives are no longer as influential. Some found it tough to sustain. But that doesn’t diminish their contribution.

One serious academic study that actually got written about Goanet is called ‘Going Goan on the Goa-Net: Computer-Mediated Communications and [the] Goan Diaspora’, authored by the Australia-based Alberto G Gomes (in The International Journal of Social and Cultural Practice, April 2001).

Goanet’s founder Herman Carneiro, now in his early 40s, tells how things got started, in his own words: “It was 1993. The world was a different place back then. The internet was just catching on. There were no cellphones, let alone smart phones with apps.

I had just moved to Boston from Nairobi to attend university. My sister set me up with a part-time job in a ‘computer lab’, which was a cluster of computers used by students at my university. My job was to help other students if they had questions.

The only problem was I did not know how to use a computer. My dad had a computer in his office in Kenya. I could barely remember how to switch it on and load Space Invaders [the early computer game]. So I ended up being the guy who would grab printouts from the printer behind my desk and hand it to the students.

I worked with some amazing colleagues who knew a lot about computer back then. I would watch over their shoulder as they helped students and this is how I learn to use different operating system: MS-DOS, Windows, Apple iOS and Unix.”

Today, Herman is a medical doctor, training as a cardiologist. Surprisingly enough, before venturing into that field, he completed a degree in chemical engineering! Surely, I don’t know anyone else in Goa with degrees in such disparate fields. Herman may have had more than his plate full, but as a team-leader on Goanet he has been un-Goanly democratic and uncomplicated in creating and building teams. Not that the differences, sometimes strong, have not been there. Yet, so many volunteers, like Bosco D’Mello and others, spent hours and days or years taking this entirely unfunded, entirely free-to-join project ahead.

Goanet’s achievements, and detailed archives, are all there logged in cyberspace, with archives available online at least from 2003 onwards. To find these just google for “Goanet Infopage”. (The first few years were lost in some cyber blackhole, as servers and technologies changed, and nobody quite appreciated how unstable some of those early technologies were, without backups.)

But achievements of initiatives such as this go beyond just the collection of data. To my mind, Goanet showed that despite our ability to disagree, we can sometimes work together for the long haul. It showed that volunteering can work over years and decades. It gave us the model to launch smaller and niche networks of a dozen kinds. It allowed a small state like Goa to tap the power of digitisation.

More than anything else, it allowed for a lot of ideas and initiatives to start rolling. Some were small, others worked only in part… but compared to the pessimism we encounter in Goa, this came like the proverbial breath of fresh air.

Somewhere along the way, politicians saw the potential of cyberspace. That issues were stoked and manipulated, and electoral advantage sometimes gained out of it, does not detract from the more genuine ground-up initiatives.

Recently, I asked Herman Carneiro whether he thought it would work when he got it going. He replied: “I really didn’t. It was a real struggle to get 20 members at its inception. Furthermore, I didn’t know if I could sustain Goanet before the mailing list programs emerged. I remember being surprised and happy when the list grew to 50 members. I was amazed and overjoyed when we got to 100 members. The list picked up momentum from there

[at its peak it had about 14,000 members]

and has grown into what it is today.”

Maybe initiatives like Goanet give us hope….. it does so personally for me.