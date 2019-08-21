Goan residents to get preference in setting up stalls at Ashtami fair

Panaji: Residents of Goa will be given preference in setting up stalls at the forthcoming Ashtami furniture fair scheduled to begin in the city from Friday.

The Corporation of City of Panaji has given application forms to those desirous of setting up stalls at the traditional Ashtami fair in the city, and the scrutiny is slated for tomorrow (Wednesday), stated the city Mayor Uday Madkaikar.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ the Mayor said, “There are only 200 spaces with the CCP beginning from ferry point till lamp post near Forrest joint but the preference will be given to residents of Goa and the remaining will be allotted by a draw of lots in case if we receive more applications then required.”

“We will insist on identity proof from the applicants such as a voting card or Aadhaar card, and only then they will be allotted spaces,” he said.