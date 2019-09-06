Goan teacher wins innovation award

Blud Pamel Rodrigues was the only Goan teacher to win the ‘Teacher Innovation Award’ at Manekshaw centre in New Delhi recently.

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

Blud Pamel Rodrigues who hails from Vasco always loved teaching. Even as a youngster she would give tuitions in her free time. But little did she know that one day it would culminate into a career. An English and EVS teacher since 2011 at Ravindra Kelekar Dnyanmandir, Margao, Rodrigues has also taught subjects like math, social sciences, drawing and value education.

Recently her work found recognition when she won the Teacher Innovation Award along with 65 other teachers from around India. The only Goan teacher to receive this accolade, Rodrigues won the prize in the new age teaching techniques category.

The Teacher Innovation Award is a National Award for zero investment innovative ideas in education initiatives across India, hosted by ZIIEI, Sri Aurobindo Society.

Rodrigues received the award at the hands of Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal in an award ceremony held at Manekshaw centre in New Delhi. The ceremony was organised by National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) as part of silver jubilee celebration of its establishment.

Explaining how she got recognised for the award, Rodrigues informs that Sri Aurobindo Society through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan had workshops for teachers as a part of its teacher training programme ‘Rupantar’ all over India including Goa. It was here that teachers were invited to submit ideas that involved minimal or zero cost for better education at school.

“I submitted my idea ‘Student as resource person’ online and it got selected among lakhs of entries,” she says.

Though at first she couldn’t believe that her idea was selected amongst so many teachers all over India, Rodrigues believes that it was a huge return for a small investment at school and thus she sees this recognition as a gift.

“The idea was for students to know about the usefulness they harbour within themselves because of their skills and how they can be of use to others and possibly earn a livelihood through this for themselves in the years ahead. When children know this, they will further sharpen their skills and enhance their capacity to deliver,” she says.

This idea was then tried at her school where students with various talents in art, music, sports, drama, dance, etc, became resource persons and conducted workshops for the students of the same school in small groups.

“A few students from classes 8 and 9 who had already displayed their talents at school were chosen as resource persons to teach something basic and interesting to other students. And teacher guides were allotted to each team,” she says. Over 20 students delivered workshops in flower-making, solving Rubik’s Cube, dance, chess, tennikoit, drama, PowerPoint Presentation, tabla, shamel, keyboard and singing, etc, under the theme of Talentalzzle- a festival of talents.

The festival will see many more students giving workshops in this academic year and in the years ahead.

“They say, ‘Live like you Dance’ and that is what we want for our children: to live life fully and to feel strong, passionate and take pride in themselves. They ought to know that a small strength or skill within them can do wonders for their future if they work hard at enhancing it,” she concludes.