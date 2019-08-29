Goans flunk recruitment test

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goan candidates appearing for the Computer Based Recruitment Test conducted by the Goa Public Service Commission continue to perform badly in spite of the relaxation given by the GPSC in the marks of their respective basic/ core subject.

In fact, the GPSC, looking at the previous dismal performances of the candidates at the CBRT examination, had raised the marks for the basic/core subject of the candidates from 30 to 50.

However, no improvement could be seen at this test conducted last week.

GPSC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha told ‘The Navhind Times’ that almost 70 per cent of the questions asked to these candidates pertained to their field of education.

“It is not a very good thing to see the candidates, whose minimum qualification was Masters degree and clearance of National Eligibility Test-State Eligibility Test, failing at the CBRT,” he added.

The test was conducted for recruitment under Group A and Group B.

The GPSC had conducted the CBRT last week for posts such as planning officer in the directorate of industries, trade and commerce; and assistant professors in Marathi, Konkani and Botany for government colleges under the directorate of higher education.

Furthermore, the test was also conducted for other posts such as junior pathologist in ESI scheme under the labour department, assistant agricultural officer in the directorate of agriculture, and junior gynaecologist under the directorate of health services.

The GPSC chairman said that as in the past, the candidates were failing the CBRT, this time out of 75 marks 50 marks were reserved for questions based on language, which was the basic or core subject of these candidates, who wanted to be selected as assistant professors in various languages.

“Out of the remaining 25 marks, we has five marks for questions pertaining to English, 10 marks for reasoning and 10 marks for general knowledge,” he informed, observing that even then the candidates found it difficult to clear the test.

“Now, if even after giving major thrust on the basic or core subject of these candidates, they find it difficult to pass the CBRT then there is a real problem,” Noronha noted.

As per the available information, no candidate could be selected for posts of planning officer in the directorate of industries, trade and commerce; and assistant professors in Konkani and Botany for government colleges following poor performance

of those candidates, who answered CBRT for these posts.

It is also learnt that even though Master of Arts was the minimum qualification for the posts of assistant professor, many of the candidates were Ph D and M Phil but still could not crack the CBRT.

Incidentally, a couple of months ago, when the GPSC conducted CBRT as well as interview for the posts of assistant agricultural officer, only four candidates from rural areas of Bicholim, Nuvem, Sanguem and Canacona cleared the same.

In all, 99 candidates had appeared for this test, competing for 24 posts of the assistant agricultural officers.