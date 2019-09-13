Goa’s arbitration award appeal against RInfra dismissed

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Arbitration Appellate Authority on Thursday dismissed Goa government’s appeal challenging the award of Rs 292 crore to Reliance Salgaonkar Power Ltd (RSPL) by the Arbitration Tribunal.

The Appellate Authority has held that Goa government is liable to pay Reliance Infrastructure the award amount of Rs 292 crore plus 15 per cent interest per annum since April 15, 2018 though it accepted the plea of Goa government staying the order for 6 weeks to allow it to challenge the order before a higher

court.

The Goa government in its appeal to the Appellate Authority on August 4 had contended that RSPL did not honour the clauses of the agreement and has pleaded to set aside the order of the Tribunal.

The Arbitration Tribunal had ordered the government of Goa to pay Rs 292 crore to Reliance Infrastructure by April 15 as total outstanding dues along with interest as on October 31, 2017 towards electricity supplied to Goa government.

In an earlier hearing, the Goa government had contended before the Arbitration Appellate Authority that if Reliance Infrastructure Ltd comes up with new and reasonable settlement proposal, then the issue related with electricity bill dues dispute between Goa government and Reliance Salgaonkar Power Ltd can be settled amicably.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited is parent company of Reliance Salgaonkar Power Ltd, which was set up exclusively to sell electricity to Goa government.