Goa’s borrowings within limits

Panaji: Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on state finances paints a poor picture and highlights how Goa’s fiscal deficit is increasing every year, a senior official in state administration said that the state’s market borrowings are within prescribed limit of 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP).

The official also said that the report was based on estimated budget for the year 2018-19 and not on the actual position after completion of fiscal year, and refuses to elaborate more on it.

However, the official said that it was academic exercise which gives signals to the state on how it should manage its finances in the coming years.

The RBI report reveals that a quantum jump in the Goa’s gross fiscal deficit (GFD) as per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) with a rise from 1.5 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.3 per cent in 2018-19.

For the current year also, the state’s budgeted fiscal deficit to GSDP is projected to remain high at 5.2 per cent, says the RBI report.

According to the official, the Goa government had borrowing limit of Rs 2,300 crore for the financial year 2018-19. However, the state had borrowed Rs 1,850 crore, which was within limit of 3 per cent of GSDP.

The report has also highlights how the state has been making attempt to overcome its fiscal mismatch primarily through borrowing like state development loans.

It is also learnt that the state government has not yet worked out on tapping new sources of revenue mobilisation in order to fix the increasing fiscal deficit in future.

It may be recalled that after the ban on mining, the state has been facing major financial crunch in its treasury and with nationwide recession the situation may worsen if proper measures are not taken now.