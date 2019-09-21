Goa’s got talent

In an endeavour to promote and nurture local Goan talent, Big Daddy Entertainment organised its first season of ‘Our Stage Your Talent’ (OSYT) a competitive talent show which to showcase Goan talent.

The final was judged by noted choreographer Geeta Kapur and stand-up artist, actor and anchor, Ash Chandler along with entertainment director, Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited, Zabyn Khan.

The first place was won by violinist, Selvyn JC Braganca from Merces. The second place was won by, dancers, Amit and Sakshi from Ponda and third place was won by rapper, Sushant Gad from Bicholim.

On winning the talent show, Braganca said: “This competition was a thrilling experience right from day one till the finals. The response of the judges was encouraging and made me put in more effort. The news of being

in the top 20 for the semi-finals boosted my spirit and the finale was the best experience I have ever had.” Braganca was awarded a cash prize of three lakh rupees, gift hampers and a one-year contract term with Big Daddy Entertainment.