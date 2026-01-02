Goa’s GST revenue slowed down in Dec, admits CM

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday admitted that the anticipated pace of growth in goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection did not materialise in December

2025.

“The speed with which GST revenue collections were expected to grow in the month of December did not happen,” he reckoned, pointing out, “Some little bit effect was there on this collection.”

Sawant maintained that the revenue collection has been impacted due to cuts in GST, which affected the state’s financial inflow. “Despite this”, he said “the government remains focused on accelerating project execution and maintaining fiscal discipline”.

For December 2025, pre-settlement state GST and the state GST portion of Integrated GST settled to Goa declined by 2 per cent, while post-settlement state GST saw a 3 per cent decline as compared to December

2024.

The pre-settlement state GST and the state GST portion of Integrated GST settled to Goa in December 2025 stood at Rs 214 crore, while post-settlement state GST was Rs

365 crore.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting on budget assurances and the implementation of the budget for the current financial year 2025-26.

Sawant, who holds the finance portfolio, informed that 57 per cent of the budget has been utilised till November 2025, and the government expects around 95 per cent utilisation by March 31, 2026 as most of the projects are on track.

The Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of key infrastructure works of the government, with projects amounting to Rs 512.91 crore in the pipeline, and funded through central government’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment.

He reviewed overall implementation status, the utilisation of funds and timelines. He also directed all executing departments to expedite works, strengthen interdepartmental coordination, and ensure timely completion so that the intended benefits reach the people from the state, at the earliest.

Sawant stated that the government remains committed to fast-tracking developmental projects that contribute to economic growth, improved public infrastructure and enhanced quality of life for citizens.