Goa’s Megan, Alaqua win bronze medals

Panaji: Goa University continued its strong showing at the All India Inter-University Aquatics (Men & Women) Championship, with Megan De Almeida and Alaqua Brito adding bronze medals to the state’s tally at the national-level meet held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur.

The championships were held from December 18 to 23 and featured top university athletes from across the country, with Goa University athletes delivering consistent podium finishes.

Megan De Almeida won the bronze medal in the women’s 3-metre springboard diving event, finishing third in a field of 18 competitors. The third-year MBBS student of Goa Medical College, representing Goa University, also narrowly missed another podium finish after placing fourth in the 1-metre springboard event among 22 divers. Hailing from Divar, Megan trains at the Panjim Campal Diving Pool under coach P Narasimhalu, who praised her effort, noting that she missed higher honours by a small margin despite limited preparation.

In swimming, Alaqua Brito added another bronze to Goa University’s medal haul by finishing third in the women’s 50m freestyle.

The medal came in addition to her earlier bronze in the 100m freestyle at the same championship.