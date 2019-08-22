Godrej Appliances targets B2B customers in cooling devices

Panaji: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of the Godrej group, aims to increase presence in the business-to-business (B2B) segment of the market in future while so far the company’s focus has mostly been in the household sector (B2C), a top official said on Wednesday.

“We are more of a customer focused company with strengths in the consumer segment. Presently we are also targeting B2B buyers by talking to ice cream manufacturers who are big customers for cooling devices,” said Vikram Singh, assistant VP, national head service revenue and direct sales.

Speaking to press during the launch of Qube, a compact cooler mainly targeted at customers in the hospitality industry, Singh said, “In air conditioners we are already strong in B2B segment. But in refrigeration where our leading presence is in households we are aiming for more customers in the business segment.”

Singh said that latest product Qube is ideal for hotel rooms as it is light-weight, aesthetic and best suitable for cooling products such as beverages, sweets, fruits, chocolates, dairy etc.

He added that, the small cooler is full of possibilities as although perfect for hotels it is also suitable for cooling needs of households.

The company expects to retail the compact cooler in the state through its dealership and distribution network. Singh revealed that, the market response to the Qube thus far is good as about 10,000 units have been sold in seven-eight months of launch.

The company plans to ramp up production to 50,000 units in 2019-20 to meet demand, he said.

The appliance is priced at Rs 6,990 per unit and Rs 8,250 per unit for the higher-end model.

A business division of Godrej & Boyce Mfg Company, Godrej Appliances was the first company in India to manufacture refrigerators which continues to be the flagship product.

The company’s other products are washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, medical refrigerators, etc.

The company is committed to green technology and all our products are environment friendly, said Singh.

He added that, Qube its latest product is based on disruptive innovation as it uses radical thermo-electric technology, is low on energy consumption and hassle free as it does not need defrosting.