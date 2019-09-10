GoM to submit report to PM soon: Sawant

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the group of ministers constituted by the Union government will soon submit its report on resumption of mining operations in Goa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant hoped that a solution to the mining tangle could be worked out by November, this year.

Sawant and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar called on Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi, who was on a Goa visit, in a city hotel on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sawant said the central government is positively working towards resuming mining operations.

“The group of ministers will submit its report to the Prime Minister. It has been meeting frequently over the issue, and has prepared a detailed report,” he disclosed, adding the state government has given its inputs to be incorporated in the report.

“The central government is treating Goa’s case differently… we are hopeful that a concrete solution will be worked out by November thus year,” he added.