Goods worth Rs 10 lakh seized in legal metrology crackdown

Panaji: Sleuths of the department of legal metrology conducted raids at various towns of the state in the last fortnight, confiscating goods worth Rs 10 lakh.

The department cautioned the consumers against buying any good that does not have manufacturing and food safety details.

The sleuths conducted raids in Panaji, Mapusa, Vasco, Bicholim, Margao and in Sattari taluka, booking several enforcement cases: two financial institutions, chicken vendors and a cashew unit have also been booked.

In Vasco, 10 enforcement cases were booked against vendors of vegetables, fruits and fish, and chicken sellers. Enforcement cases were booked against chicken sellers in the port town and general traders in Zuarinagar for using unverified weighing machines.

Sellers of packaged commodities were also booked for selling the commodities, which did not carry mandatory declarations/details.

There were no details as regards the address of packer/manufacturer/importer, generic name, month and year of manufacture/pre-packaging/importing, maximum retail price and customer care.

Four enforcement cases were booked in the state capital against agricultural product traders and sweetmeat shop owners

for selling packaged commodities without mandatory declarations.

The sleuths also booked seven cases in the Mapusa municipal market and surrounding areas and seized packaged commodities worth Rs 1.25 lakh

All the cases were booked under the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the Goa Legal Metrology Rules 2011.

The raids were conducted under the guidance of controller in-charge of legal metrology Prasad Shirodkar.