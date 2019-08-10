Government to bring law to define a Goan

Panaji: The government on Friday assured the state legislative assembly that a legislation would be brought in the House during its next session to determine the persons of Goan origin so as to avail the government schemes, as also 25-year domicile clause would be made mandatory to avail the Housing Board plots.

Coming out with this assurance, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that those individuals whose parents are of Goan origin need to be given relaxation in 25-year domicile clause as many of such children study in boarding schools outside Goa and, therefore, would not be able to fulfil the particular clause.

Sawant, replying to Private Member’s Resolution tabled by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, also said that presently, all conditions ensuring jobs in the government departments to Goans are being strictly followed. “We also need to ensure 80 per cent of the jobs to Goans in private companies set up in Goa,” he observed.

Minister for Labour and Employment Jennifer Monserrate stated on the occasion that some amendment would be brought to the Code of Communidades so as to make available plots of communidade to Goans. “Presently these lands are only available to the members of the communidades or Jonkars/ Gaonkars,” she added.

Monserrate also stated that the Labour and Employment Policy of the government would be incorporated with all provisions to ensure preference in jobs for Goans in the government as well as the private sector.

Minister for Housing Mauvin Godinho said that the government will make 25-year domicile compulsory to allot plots of Housing Board to Goans. Presently, 15-year domicile clause is required for the same.

Godinho also said that whenever there is any development in the property of Housing Board, 30 per cent plots would be reserved for those, who have domicile in local panchayat.

The resolution of the Congress MLA recommended to the government to ensure through suitable legislation and executive orders that persons of Goan origin are given preference in employment to public services under the state and in the private sector that has directly or indirectly availed of government assistance; in disbursement of assistance under the financial schemes and subsidies extended by the state government, and in allotment of communidades and Goa Housing Board or tenements.

Later, the Congress MLA withdrew his resolution.