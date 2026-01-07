Government will do what Goans desire: CM Sawant

NT Reporter

Panaji

Following huge response to the public meeting convened by former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Retired Justice Ferdino Rebello in Panaji on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reacted cautiously on Wednesday stating that the government will do what the people of Goa want.

Responding to media questions at the Mantralaya post cabinet meet, Sawant said the demands put forth at the Tuesday meet have been received by his government through a representation.

“I will go through the representation,” he said, adding that the government will do what the people desire. “Lokank zai tench ami kortole.”

The public meeting convened by Justice Rebello at Institute Menezes Braganza Hall has put forth a 10-point charter aimed at systemic reform.

According to the demands, all development and cutting of hills should be stopped forthwith and an immediate ordinance be passed or a bill be introduced to make the necessary amendments to Acts or the relevant regulations. The charter further demands that development must be in terms of the Regional Plan/Outline Development Plan as long as they are in force.

The charter also states that an ordinance should be passed or a bill should be introduced to repeal all amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act Sections 17 (2) and 39 (A) and other cognate legislations that permit change of zoning, change of user and increase in FAR in those cases where the roads have lesser width than what is required under the law.

Another demand is amending the land revenue code, preventing sale of land to non-agriculturists and non-residents. The demands also include carrying out a survey on the carrying capacity of villages.

The charter states that all negative declarations given by mamlatdars and other competent officers under the Goa Agriculture Tenancy Act, 1964, for the last five years should be re-examined by a committee consisting of retired High Court judges or district judges, and people involved in such cases be prosecuted.

The other demands include that no development should be allowed on or near natural water bodies, lakes, rivers, forests, hills and seashores and all casinos on Mandovi River should be removed forthwith within six months.

The 10-point charter also states that all illegal structures in CRZ should be sealed, their licences cancelled and the structures demolished after due process and immediate departmental action should be taken against all persons, including officers.