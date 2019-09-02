Governor, CM, Archbishop extend Chaturthi greetings

Panaji : The Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao have conveyed greetings and good wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Governor Sinha says that “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most resplendent festivals celebrated with the same fervour all over India. Lord Ganesh is a symbol of piety, dedication, loyalty and protection. Ganesh is believed to be the Lord of success, who blesses his followers with their desired achievements by removing obstacles of their paths. Hence, ‘Vignaharta’ is one of the popular names of Ganesh, which means ‘demolisher of obstacles’.”

The Governor further says that “Bal Gangadhar Tilak, nationalist and ‘The Father of Indian Unrest’ as described by the British, was the man behind turning a private, household Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to a gala event. He saw the need to unite Indians more and realised nothing can bond people more than a common idol, equally worshipped by all. Tilak noticed that Lord Ganesh was considered the God for everyman, that Ganesh was worshipped by the members belonging to the upper castes and lower castes alike, leaders and followers alike. He popularised Ganesh Chaturthi as a national festival to bridge the gap between the social differences in the society.

“In 1893, Tilak organised Ganesh Utsav as a social and religious function. It was him who put large hoardings with images of Lord Ganesh in pavilions and the man behind the tradition of immersion of huge Ganesh statues on the tenth day of the festival. The festival served as a meeting place for common people of all castes and communities.

“Hence, let us on this occasion, dedicate ourselves in the name of Lord Ganesh, to live in amity, brotherhood and mutual understanding. May this occasion bring renewed peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.”

The Chief Minister Sawant, in his message, has wished fellow Goans a peaceful and prosperous Ganesh festival as this festival brings inner joy and contentment to every family.

Describing Lord Ganesha as epitome of wisdom, bliss and prosperity, the Chief Minister said that “this festival has significance towards strengthening social fabric of the state, which prevails in our communal harmony, tolerance and peaceful lifestyle.”

The Chief Minister further stated that “Lord Ganesha is a harbinger of happiness and dispeller of distress, also known as ‘Sukh Karta and Dukh Harta’. I pray that this festival brings happiness and blesses every citizen to make our state free from all kinds of social evils and other obstacles.”

The Leader of Opposition Kamat has said that “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the major festivals, which is celebrated in the state with great enthusiasm. I wish all Goans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Let happiness and prosperity fill life and homes of Goans during this festival.”

The Archbishop, in his message, said “We wish to express our happiness as our Hindu brothers and sisters celebrate the joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi – a family festival bringing together their dear and near ones. On behalf of the Catholic community of Goa and on my own behalf, I wish them a happy Ganesh festival and invoke God’s blessings upon them.

“Healthy family ties make for healthy social and community ties, which are all the more important in our society where the poor and the needy rely exclusively on the kindness and generosity of others.

“Ganesh is venerated as an icon of wisdom, tenderness, compassion and prosperity. While sharing in the joy of our Hindu brethren, we pray that these high qualities may be instilled in every member of the Goan society, so that we may strive together to strengthen our mutual bonds of friendship and also cultivate compassion towards the less fortunate so as to help improve human and economic conditions of each and every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed or ideology.”