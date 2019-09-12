Thursday , 12 September 2019
Breaking News

Governor gives assent to staff selection commission bill

September 12, 2019 Goa News 3 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Governor Mridula Sinha on Wednesday  gave her assent to the Goa staff selection commission bill, which stipulates recruitment for Group  C posts through examinations and interviews by the  commission.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ late Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that the Governor gave  her assent to the bill, which had been passed by the state legislative assembly in this year’s  monsoon
session.

Henceforth, recruitments for Group C posts will be carried out only through the staff selection commission.

In a  note moved recently, the Chief Minister had asked the departments that had  advertised  Group C posts after the bill had been passed in the assembly last month to withdraw the advertisements.

All the departments had been asked not to release new advertisements on  recruitments for  Group C posts.

Sawant said the  government will now initiate process for framing rules as regards the commission, and will name its  chairman and members.

The Chief Minister had moved the note directing all the departments that recruitments for  Group C posts would  be carried out by the commission.

Check Also

Polluted stretch of Sal waiting to be rejuvenated

ROQUE DIAS | NT Margao The polluted and silted stretch of the Sal river will …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011