Governor gives assent to staff selection commission bill

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Governor Mridula Sinha on Wednesday gave her assent to the Goa staff selection commission bill, which stipulates recruitment for Group C posts through examinations and interviews by the commission.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ late Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that the Governor gave her assent to the bill, which had been passed by the state legislative assembly in this year’s monsoon

session.

Henceforth, recruitments for Group C posts will be carried out only through the staff selection commission.

In a note moved recently, the Chief Minister had asked the departments that had advertised Group C posts after the bill had been passed in the assembly last month to withdraw the advertisements.

All the departments had been asked not to release new advertisements on recruitments for Group C posts.

Sawant said the government will now initiate process for framing rules as regards the commission, and will name its chairman and members.

The Chief Minister had moved the note directing all the departments that recruitments for Group C posts would be carried out by the commission.