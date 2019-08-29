Governor launches e-Pass system at Raj Bhavan

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a move to provide smooth and hassle free appointment scheduling procedure for visitors at Raj Bhavan, Governor Mridula Sinha launched the e-Pass system at a programme held at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula on Monday. The e-Pass system will facilitate visitors to schedule an appointment with the Governor at a click of a button and also enable Raj Bhavan to maintain an electronic record of visitors without any hardship.

The governor after launching the E-pass system appreciated the efforts taken by the Goa Electronic Limited for creating software for facilitating visitors seeking appointment with the Governor.

The E-pass system will have real time intimation of an appointment scheduled to the security officials at entry gate of Raj Bhavan. It will also give confirmation to person seeking appointment through SMS/email. It will enable to issue gate pass at entry gate to visitors. Further it will generate MIS report of visitors visiting Raj Bhavan.

It is informed that the system will work in stages, at first stage, a person seeking an appointment with the Governor will have to call ADC to Governor office. Next user at ADC to Governor`s office will make an entry and third level ADC to Governor will submit report to the Governor for approval. Fourth stage, security gate system will notify with approved appointments to Raj Bhavan officials on real time. Then security officials will verify appointment schedule with person to whom confirmation SMS is sent, will capture photo and issue gate pass, after that the person will be allowed to enter the premise of Raj Bhavan.

Earlier Raj Bhavan officials were finding it difficult to compile data towards appointment granted by the office of the Governor. No gate pass were issued. Verification of approved appointments was done telephonically.