Govt asks coastal VPs, municipalities to recommend beaches for Blue Flag

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state environment department has asked coastal local self-governing bodies to nominate beaches for their development under the Blue Flag certification programme.

The department has written to the coastal panchayats and municipalities to recommend beaches within their jurisdiction by the end of this week to assist the department in shortlisting ten state beaches.

The state government has to inform the Union ministry on beach selection by September 30.

The selection of beaches will help the Centre in drawing up a concrete roadmap for the Blue Flag certification.

Owing to the hue and cry over the nomination of Miramar beach under the Blue Flag pilot project, the department decided to rope in local bodies in suggesting and choosing the beaches, instead of nominating them in consultation with the tourism department.

On September 11, the Union ministry for environment, forest and climate change asked 13 coastal states to identify and prioritise on at least ten more beaches in their respective territories.

Preliminary assessment of the selected beaches for suitability will be carried out on November 30.

The basic conditions for getting the Blue Flag certification are safety/security, pollution-free status, good bathing water quality and environmental education for beach users.

The district beach management committee, which oversees implementation of the Blue Flag project at Miramar beach, has compiled all suggestions and objections received from individuals and associations during the stakeholder meeting.

The suggestions and objections will be forwarded to the state government and then to the Union ministry for consideration by next week.

The Union environment ministry launched the ‘Blue Flag’ project in December 2017, seeking nomination of one beach from each of the 13 coastal states /UTs.

The initiative was undertaken under the World Bank-assisted integrated coastal zone management project.

Among the 13 beaches, Miramar beach in Goa was nominated in July 2018 to be developed under the project.

Earlier, Velsao-Pale beach had been proposed to be developed under the project. However, It was dropped from the project due to strong opposition from the people.

The other 12 beaches are: Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Bhogve in Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Padubidri in Udupi (Karnataka), Kappad in Kozhikode (Kerala), Emerald in Karaikal (Puducherry), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Rushikonda in Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Chandrabhaga in Puri (Odissa), Tajpur in Purbi Midnapur (West Bengal), Radhanagar in Havlock (Andaman Nicobar) and Bangaram (Lakshdweep).

Beaches in Gujarat and Daman and Diu are ready with the necessary infrastructure to apply for the Blue Flag certification. However, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal and the Union territory of Lakshadweep have not yet started the process to prepare and develop their beaches for the certification.

Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have kickstarted the work, which could be completed by December-end.