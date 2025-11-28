Govt cuts time limit for grant of sanads from 60 to 45 days

NT Reporter | Panaji

The state cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to the Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968, reducing the time limit for granting sanads from 60 days to 45 days.

As per the current provision under Section 32(3) of the Code, Collector is required to take a decision on an application within 60 days from the date of its receipt. With the amendment now approved, the stipulated decision-making period will be reduced to 45 days.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Porvorim, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the government will issue an ordinance to this effect. He said the decision has been taken for ease of doing business and ease of living, which will benefit the people of Goa.

The cabinet also approved the proposal regarding extension of the existing road tax exemption scheme for mining trucks until March 2027. The scheme benefits truck owners to the tune of Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 per vehicle, Sawant said.

The decisions taken by the cabinet are combined reforms aimed at improving citizen services, reducing delays in administrative processes and supporting economic activity through streamlined compliance norms, according to the government.

The cabinet also granted approval for the creation of 185 posts under 23 categories for the proposed Goa College of Veterinary Sciences.

The college is proposed to be set up at Copardem in Sattari taluka.

Further, the cabinet cleared several other proposals for the appointment of contract employees in Goa Dental College, Goa Housing Board, animal husbandry and veterinary services department and Mopa Airport Development Authority.