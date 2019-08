Govt declared 4 talukas as gaming zone, terminal to be constructed for casinos: AAP

Casinos are here to stay and the number of casinos will increase, Aam Admi Party has alleged on Wednesday.

AAP says government has shown 4 talukas- Pernem, Bardez, Tiswadi and Mormugao as gaming zones in the tourism policy.

And also a terminal building is under construction on Captain of Ports jetty for casinos. They condemn it and will approach the courts on the issue.

AAP has also argued that removing casino is no big deal as only 2% of revenue comes from them.