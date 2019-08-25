Govt earns Rs 100.25 cr through e-auction of 1.73 mn tonne iron ore

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has sold 1.73 million tonne of iron ore, which fetched it Rs 100.25 crore in the 22nd e-auction held on August 22 and 23.

The directorate of mines and geology had put up 5.34 million tonne of ore lying at various jetties and plots in the state for e-auctioning and 17 prospective bidders including six mining firms from Goa participated in the e-auction.

On the first day, 37.65 lakh tonne of ore was put up for e-auctioning out of which 11.09 lakh tonne was sold with a bid price of Rs 63.05 crore. On Day 2, 6.27 lakh tonne of iron ore with a bid price of Rs 37.19 crore was sold out of the 15.74 lakh tonne that was put up for e-auctioning.

Director of mines and geology Ashutosh Apte said that these figures are tentative and subject to confirmation from Metal Scrap Trade Corporation, a central government company looking after the e-auctioning.

According to him, Rs 250 per tonne will be deducted from the amount of bid price, which will give the residue revenue to the state.

Earlier, the government had sold 1.13 million tonne of iron ore through e-auctioning held on 21 occasions since 2014.