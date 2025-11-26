Govt expedites process to set up Davorlim integrated school complex

Project planned on 1.17 lakh sqm of land; no decision yet on number of institutions

Padmavati Prabhu

Panaji: The state government has expedited the process to create an integrated school complex at Davorlim on a plot admeasuring 1.17 lakh sqm. The chief architect has submitted different plans for the proposed educational hub which the Directorate of Education has sent to the government for taking a final decision.

While demarcation has been carried out in the majority land parcel, a government official said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to create a network of roads prior to allocation of the plots to the educational institutions.

“The state government is yet to take a decision on the number of educational institutions that should be allocated plots at the new educational hub,” the official said.

The state government has also decided to address various issues or problems that they have faced at the educational hub at Cujira.

“As the educational hub at Cujira had a single entry and exit, it led to traffic congestion creating chaos in the entire areas. Here we propose to have multiple exits so the traffic flow is smooth,” the official said.

Additionally, it is proposed that the state government will reserve one plot for itself where common facilities like playground and auditorium, among others would be created.

“It has been observed that various facilities like auditoriums at individual schools remain underutilised. So creating common facilities will also prevent underutilisation of facilities and wastage of funds,” the official said.

It has also been proposed that every educational institution that is allotted a plot should create parking facility for their vehicles.

The state government about a decade ago had proposed creating an integrated school complex at Davorlim and proposed shifting of schools from Margao. The idea of integrated school complex on the outskirts or outside the town aimed at countering the problem of traffic congestion around urban schools and providing them with the requisite infrastructure like playground, auditorium, etc.