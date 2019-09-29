Govt hospital doctor sacked for molesting patient

Panaji: The state government has dismissed from service Dr Mahendra Khanolkar, who was attached to North Goa district hospital, Mapusa, on the charge of molestation of a patient.

Sources said the charge against him has been established by an inquiry, and as such the government has decided to impose the penalty of dismissal from service.

An order in this regard was issued by the of vigilance directorate.

The molestation incident was reported in May 2016. A woman had accused Dr Khanolkar of molesting her in the ultrasound room of the hospital.

Dr Khanolkar, a radiologist, had been suspended in March 2017 based on the inquiry reports of the internal committees of the directorate of health services, the sources said.

The woman, who was five-month pregnant, had visited the hospital for a medical checkup. After she was examined at gynaecology OPD, she was referred for ultrasound in the radiology OPD.

In the radiology OPD, Dr Khanolkar was on duty. He conducted the ultrasound of the complainant, and allegedly touched the woman inappropriately, the sources said.

Subsequently the patient narrated the alleged incident of molestation to a hospital employee, following which the matter had been referred to the hospital sexual harassment at workplace committee.

The sources said the inquiry revealed that Dr Khanolkar had conducted the ultrasound on the complainant in absence of a lady attendant in the clinic, which is against the rules.