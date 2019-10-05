Govt mulling minor repairs to KA auditorium

Panaji: Stating that the major repairs of the Kala Academy Complex would need a minimum fund of Rs 7 crore, Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude on Friday said that it would however be difficult to carry out the repairs of such a magnitude within a period of 40 days, before the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) begins.

“Therefore, we are now studying the feasibility of repairing just the Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir of the Kala Academy, through patch-up work and painting, for the forthcoming IFFI, by spending an amount of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh,” he informed, pointing out that the government is presently contemplating to give a temporary facelift to the complex for the IFFI, as no contractor would be able to complete its major repairs within 40 days.

The 50th edition of the film festival is scheduled to open on November 20, 2019, later this year.

The Minister for Art and Culture informed that the Kala Academy Complex needs to undergo three kinds of repairs in the categories namely “severe repairs, moderate repairs and mild repairs.”

“The cropping of the slab of Kala Academy is itself a major task, and as good as putting a new slab,” he noted, pointing out that works like interior decoration, acoustics, etc, would all follow once the major repairs of the Kala Academy complex starts.

Gaude said that reports as regards the structural stability of Kala Academy as prepared by the Goa College of Engineering (GEC); a Mumbai-based firm, GEM Engserv Pvt Ltd; and the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation have already been compared. “The findings of all these reports are more or less same,” he added.

Speaking further, the Minister Art and Culture stated that a meeting of the experts as well as the stakeholders in the field, including the engineers of public works department, director of the National Institute of Oceanography, the GCE and the Charles Correa Foundation was recently called by the government, which in turn discussed various aspects linked to the Kala Academy. “In fact, the Charles Correa Foundation was scheduled to give its suggestions by September 30,” he added.

The Charles Correa Foundation is of the view that it’s suggestions would be presented only if the complex is to be demolished or undergo structural changes, and not if the place is to be taken up for minor repairs.