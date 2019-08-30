Govt mulls laying alternative water pipeline network

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday directed engineers of the public works department to work out a plan within a year for laying an alternative water pipeline network so as to ensure regular water supply in all situations.

Sawant warned that PWD engineers will be held accountable and action will be initiated against them if they fail to rise to emergency situations like water crisis due to a pipeline burst, or repair pothole-ridden roads.

He also asked the engineers to be vigilant to water woes and road conditions in their jurisdictions.

The Chief Minister chaired the meeting at the Secretariat, reviewing the functioning of the PWD.

Minister for Public Works Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, principal chief engineer of PWD and other senior officials of the department also attended the meeting.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Pauskar said the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the department in the respects of water

supply, roads, buildings, the sewerage corporation and national highway projects.

“The Chief Minister has directed the engineers to work out a plan for laying an alternative water supply network to ensure uninterrupted water supply even during a major pipeline breakdown,” Pauskar said, adding that the department has been mandated to come out with the plan within a year.

The minister said the government has also decided to hold responsible the engineers of the concerned divisions if they fail to find out alternative solutions as regards water supply and road network.