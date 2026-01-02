Govt notifies urban property card rules to digitise land records

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The government has notified the Goa (National Geospatial Knowledge Based) Land Survey of Urban Habitations Rules, 2025 aimed at creating accurate digital records of property rights in urban and peri-urban areas across the state.

The initiative mainly comprises Urban Property (UrPro) Card, which is a digital document capturing ownership details like names of owners, spouses/ guardians and ownership shares.

The Card also carries building specifications such is floor numbers, super built-up area and usage types such as residential, commercial, or institutional.

Furthermore, the Urban Property Card includes geospatial data namely location maps, overview maps and photographs of land or building structures, as also encumbrances like mortgages, mutations and other legal rights.

The residents of areas under survey will receive public notices inviting information submission, including from non-resident owners.

All data will be integrated through a specialised web GIS portal to draft UrPro cards.

For ensuring transparency, draft UrPro cards will be placed in the public domain for 30 days for objections or suggestions.

The vacant plots not claimed will be reported under the Goa Escheats, Forfeiture and Bona Vacantia Act, 2024, which is the law enacted by the government to take control of properties that have no legal heirs or rightful owners.

Appeals against survey orders can be filed within six months with the Superintendent of Survey and Land Records.

The finalised UrPro cards will be maintained by the Mamlatdars or Joint Mamlatdars of each taluka and issued in a digitally signed format upon payment of the survey fees.