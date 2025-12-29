Govt plans to introduce 2 Ro-Ro ferries on Betim-Panaji route

Panaji: The state government is planning to introduce two Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferryboats on the Betim–Panaji route.

“We have had preliminary discussions on introducing Ro-Ro ferryboats on the Betim–Panaji route and budgetary provisions will soon be made for the same,” said River Navigation Director Vikramsinh Raje Bhosale.

Before the introduction of Ro-Ro services, the River Navigation Department (RND) will induct two new conventional ferryboats with higher passenger capacity by the end of January, primarily to cater to commuter traffic.

The Betim–Panaji route is among the busiest in the state, with nearly 80 per cent of commuters being passengers, while only about 20 per cent are two-wheeler users. The number of four-wheelers using this route is comparatively low.

The new conventional ferryboats will be equipped with double engines, be larger in size and have higher carrying capacity. According to the RND, the new vessels will help decongest city traffic during peak hours, reduce carbon emissions and lower fuel consumption. They will also provide a better travel option for commuters from Betim, Verem, Porvorim and surrounding areas.

On average, around 10,000 passengers and nearly 5,000 two-wheelers commute daily on the Betim–Panaji route.

Meanwhile, Raje Bhosale said that two Ro-Ro ferryboats on the Sao Pedro–Divar route are expected to be introduced by December 2026.

“By December 2026, we will ensure that two Ro-Ro ferryboats are started on the Sao Pedro–Divar route. The required ramps have to be constructed first, due to which there has been a slight delay. The construction of the ramps will be completed before the monsoon season,” he said.