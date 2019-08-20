Govt promises new date for water restoration: it’s Wednesday now

Panaji: Despite the fact that the retaining wall construction for the water pipeline laying work at Curti-Khandepar is going on in full swing, the water supply to Tiswadi and Ponda areas is likely to be restored only by Wednesday with a low water flow pressure.

The public works department (PWD) assured that the water supply will be restored by late Tuesday evening. However, it is unlikely to happen, as a test needs to be carried out so as to ascertain the load strength of the pipeline, which is currently being repaired along the Curti-Khandepar stretch of the Ponda-Belagavi highway.

It may be noted that a portion of the retaining wall built along the said stretch of the road had collapsed on August 15, thereby damaging two major water pipelines, which supply water from the Opa water treatment plant to Tiswadi and parts of Ponda taluka.

“We are working round the clock. Today we will complete the welding work of the pipeline and by tomorrow (Tuesday) night, water supply should be restored but not with full pressure,” said principal chief engineer Uttam Parsekar. He said that using the bends, the 900-mm diameter pipeline will be lowered and after running for around 25 metres on a concrete base, the pipeline will be again raised connecting both ends to the original line.

Parsekar said that for the long-term measure, the same process will be followed for laying the 750-mm diameter pipeline, which is at a little lower height than the 900-mm pipeline and it will serve as an alternative pipeline for the future.

He refused to comment on the charges made by PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar that the current crisis has arisen due to the negligence of a few engineers in the department. Parsekar said that a report has been submitted to the minister on the lapse and mismanagement that led to the pipeline damage after the retaining wall collapsed along the Curti-Khandepar stretch of the Ponda-Belagavi highway.