Govt recommends 12 beaches for ‘Blue Flag’ certification

Panaji: The environment department has sent a list of 12 more beaches which are in addition to the Miramar beach to the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), which is an environment ministry body, in New Delhi on Monday to prepare and develop them for the Blue Flag certification.

These include four beaches of Vagator, Mandrem, Ashvem and Keri in North and eight beaches of Agonda, Palolem, Patnem, Benaulim, Betalbatim, Majorda, Baina and Bogmalo in South district.

The department had sought nominations from local bodies requesting to identify beaches within their jurisdiction to help the central government’s mission to convert 100 beaches across the country into ‘Blue Flag Destination’ in order to ensure safety and cleanliness of these beaches.

Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), on September 11 had asked thirteen coastal states including Goa to identify and submit the names of at least ten more beaches in their respective territories by September 30 following which preliminary assessment of these beaches for suitability will be carried out on November 30.

The ‘Blue Flag’ certification is conferred by the Foundation for Environmental Education on beaches that meet 33 criteria, including water quality, availability of waste-disposal facilities and access to first-aid kits.

The district Beach Management Committee (BMC) headed by the collector, who is overseeing implementation of the Blue Flag project at the nominated Miramar beach, has been striving for past one year to develop it as per the standards of Blue Flag certification in view of strong opposition.

The Centre has now given a last extension till November 30, 2020 to the beach management committee to conduct safety risk assessment for designating 500 metres bathing area, develop necessary infrastructure so as to meet the 33 stringent criterions on safety and maintenance and apply for the certification.