Govt reconstitutes general body of ESG

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government has reconstituted the general body of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) under the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant just as the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is round the corner.

The vice-chairman of the new general body of the ESG is Subhash Phaldesai, while its member secretary is the chief executive officer of the ESG.

The 12 representatives from government departments include Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Secretary for Information and Publicity and directors of art and culture, as well as information and

publicity.

Shubham Chodankar, a member of the Corporation of the City of Panaji; MLAs namely Joshua D’Souza and Alina Saldanha; and two nominees of the central government are also on the newly-reconstituted general body.

Pravin Zantye, Purnanand Chari and Rajay Pawar will also be on the general body, in addition to three persons with proven track record in the field of films namely Sharmad Raiturkar, Dhyaneshwar Moghe and Shiva Baba Naik.

Furthermore, Sanjay Shetye, Devidas Amonkar and Abhay Jog from the field of entertainment, and Sushant Khedekar, Shantaram Kundaikar, Raju Nayak, Ramrao Wagh and William D’Costa, who have been described as “persons who in view of the government are worthy of helping society to realise its objectives” have been placed on the general body.

The tenure of this general body would be for three years.