Govt rolls up its sleeves to rein in dengue

Panaji: Taking cognisance of the rising cases of dengue in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has directed the health secretary to call a review meeting on Monday to discuss the dengue cases and other related matters.

Appealing to the people to keep their surroundings clean, Rane said the government has taken serious note of the rising dengue cases.

The health department is working hard on this direction, he maintained, adding that the department has also been working to wipe out malaria, and has largely succeeded.

He said that fogging will be carried out soon at various places with the help of the urban development department and the directorate of panchayat.

The garbage lying at Taleigao and surrounding areas will be treated by workers from the health department. Special care will be taken to make that area clean and healthy, the minister said.

Stating that the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim has a surfeit of patients, he said the patients are properly treated and looked after by GMC doctors.

Rane opined that the aarogya samitis (health committees) constituted at the panchayat level must be made proactive so as to deal with garbage dumping and other issues earnestly.

“I will write to the Panchayat Minister to take an appropriate action in functioning of the samitis at panchayats,” he said.