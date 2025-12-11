Govt seals Goya nightclub for violating rules of operation

Mapusa: In a crackdown on illegal nightclubs in the aftermath of the Arpora fire tragedy, state authorities on Thursday sealed ‘Goya’ nightclub at Vagator, after it was found to be operating in violation of rules.

An inspection by officials revealed that the premises did not fulfil the mandatory safety requirements apart from also violating provisions of the Tenancy Act.

The officials who conducted the inspection included senior scale officer Kabir Shirgaonkar, Bardez mamlatdar Anant Malik, police inspector Nikhil Palyekar and fire department officials among others. According to sources, the inspecting team also found discrepancies with regard to some permissions.