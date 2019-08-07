Govt spent Rs 95.5 cr on repaying loans of mining dependents

Panaji: The government, till date has spent Rs 95.5 crore on repaying loans of mining borrowers under the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed on Tuesday.

In all 4,584 mining borrowers have been provided assistance under the OTS scheme of which 4,486 are truck owners and 98 barge owners on whom the state has spent Rs 75.4 crore and Rs 15.4 crore respectively.

The Chief Minister added that expenditure on the scheme is by no means over as 152 applications involving total sum of Rs 11.7 crore are pending. This includes 26 barge loans (Rs 7.7 crore), 13 mining truck loans (Rs 0.7 crore) and 113 loan applications from truckers (Rs 3.1 crore).

Launched in September 2014, the OTS scheme was closed on March 31 2019, after several extensions granted by the government. Earlier it was announced that there would be no more extensions to the scheme. However, there are demands that the scheme be continued with barge owners asking the government for one more extension recently.

The OTS scheme writes off the loans raised during the period of iron ore export boom by mining borrowers. Nearly 50 per cent of the loans were raised from nationalised banks, over 35 per cent from co-operative banks and about 15 per cent from finance companies.

As per a term of the scheme, banks have to write off 40 per cent of truck loans and 30 per cent of barge loans. The government would chip in with 30 per cent and mining borrowers will have to pay the remaining

amount.

Other than one-time settlement of mining loans, the government has also incurred expenditure on the scheme for providing financial relief to the people residing in mining-affected areas who lost their employment due to closure of the mining industry.